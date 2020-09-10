Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2026|American Gene Technologies, Inc.,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical,Danone Nutricia

PHENYLKETONURIA (PKU) TREATMENT MARKET is rising at substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This rise in market can be attributed to increasing incidence rate of phenylketonuria, growing research in the field of genomics and biotechnology, increasing awareness about the phenylketonuria, change in lifestyle of the people, rising per capita income in emerging markets and development in the health care industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market are DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED,Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.,American Gene Technologies, Inc.,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical,Danone Nutricia ,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Abbott,Promin Metabolics,Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc,Promin,Som innovation biotech,Synthetic Biologics, Inc..

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, BioMarin received approval from the European Commission for Palynziq (pegvaliase injection) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to the adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

In May 2017, BioMarin received approval from FDA for pegvaliase-pqpz (Palynziq), a drug for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

Segmentation: Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market

­By Type

(Hyperphenylalaninemia, Mild PKU, Moderate or Variant and Classic PKU),

Drugs Type

(Kuvan, Sapropterin, Palynziq, Pagvaliase, Biopten),

Therapy Type

(Gene Therapy, Dietary Therapy),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

