Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Management Market To Reflect Steady Growth Rate By 2026|ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS MANAGEMENT MARKET is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 79846.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 58.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing NASH-affected population is the major factor for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis management market are ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire Therapeutics, Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Shire, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Immuron, Zydus Cadila.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Management market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. . The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and else. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Management market in depth. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Novartis announced that they have signed an agreement with Pfizer. The main aim of the agreement is to combine the tropifexor and one or more Pfizer compounds for the treatment of NASH, which consist of an Acetyl CoA-Carboxylase (ACC) Inhibitor (PF-05221304, a Diacylglycerol O-Acyltransferase 2 Inhibitor (PF-06865571, and a Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor (PF-06835919). This will help the company to provide the treatment of the non-viral diseases.

In April 2018, The Kinetix Group announced that they have partnered with Rimdi so that they so that they can improve their Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) so that they can extract their NASHNET. The main aim is to provide better delivery model so that they can provide better treatment for chronic diseases.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity among population is driving 5the growth of this market

Rising healthcare expenditure is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing availability of pipeline drugs is driving the market growth

Rising NASH- affected population is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of sufficient technologies is restraining the market growth

Dearth of prevalence in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS MANAGEMENT MARKET

By Drug Type

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Ocaliva

Elafibranor

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

By Disease Type

Hypertension

Heart Disease

High Blood Lipid

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

