Global Gastroparesis Market 2020 Opportunities |Theravance Biopharma, Evoke Pharma, CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS, and others

Global gastroparesis market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing diabetes and rising health awareness among population is the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastroparesis market are

Medtronic,

Neurogastrx, Inc.,

Endologic,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.,

ALLERGAN,

Theravance Biopharma,

Evoke Pharma,

CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, EndoLogic announced that they have acquired the right of renzapride from Alizyme, plc which is developed so that it can be used as a prokinetic agent for the gastrointestinal tract. The main aim of the acquisition is to address the poorly-served therapeutic area of diabetic gastroparesis

In March 2016, CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS announced the launch of their new 13-C-Spirulina Gastric Emptying Breath Test which is specially designed for the treatment of gastroparesis. This new test is non- invasive & non- radioactive and will provide fast and exact diagnosis. This new kit has test meal which consists of an egg mixture with pharmaceutical-grade Spirulina platensis and other components for administration

Segmentation: Global Gastroparesis Market

By Type

Idiopathic

Diabetic

Post- Surgical

Others

By Drug Class

Prokinetic Drugs

Antiemetics

Botulinum Toxin Injection

Antidepressants

Others

By Treatment

Jejunostomy

Gastric Electric Stimulation

Parenteral Nutrition

Diabetic Gastroparesis

Chronic Gastroparesis

Idiopathic Gastroparesis

Post-Operative Gastroparesis

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of idiopathic gastroparesis will drive the market growth

Rising surgeries can cause post-operative gastroparesis; which is also driving the market

Increasing R&D by manufacturer for more advanced drug for the treatment of gastroparesis will also drive the market growth

Rising prevalence of diabetes mellitus among population will also drive the growth

Market Restraints

Problems associated with the side effects of the gastroparesis drugs will restrain the market

Strict regulations for the approval of new drugs will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about gastroparesis among population will also restrict the growth

