Global Flu Treatment Market 2020 Opportunities |AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company

Global flu treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements, unmet medical needs during the annual influenza epidemics, increasing prevalence of influenza cases and increasing research grants are responsible for the growth of flu treatment market globally.

The major players covered in flu treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and Bayer AG among others.

Potential held by the report

