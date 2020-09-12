Global Flow Cytometry Market 2020-2027 Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Leading Players –Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Potential held by the report

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Flow Cytometry ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Flow Cytometry market analysis and forecast 2020-2027. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

North America dominates the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms for the development of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics, presence of a large number of clinical research labs and major pharmaceuticals in the U.S., while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to supportive government funding for the biotech industry development and presence of untapped opportunities, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Flow cytometry market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for flow cytometry market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the flow cytometry market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Flow Cytometry Market Drivers & Restraints:

The growing public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research will help in driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, availability of application-specific products, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software along with technological advancement will likely to accelerate the growth of the flow cytometry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, evolving pipeline for stem cell research and adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Limited purchasing power of end users and significant product costs will likely to hamper the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

