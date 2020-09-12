Uncategorized
Global Fertility Services Market 2020-2026 Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Leading Players –Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute
This Fertility Services market report involves the drivers and restraints for the Fertility Services market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. Intricate market insights are turned into simpler version in this report with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. This Fertility Services report helps you recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.
The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.
Market Drivers
- Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women
- Decreasing fertility rate in women
- Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites
- Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors
Market Restraints
- Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation
- Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET
Increasing Infertility rates
According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.
Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market
By Cause of Infertility
(Male infertility, Female infertility),
Procedure
(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),
Services
(Donor, Non-donor),
End-User
(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
