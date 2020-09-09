Health
Global Dyspnea Treatment Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2026|GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LANNETT
Global dyspnea treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Prevalence of respiratory disorders and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspnea treatment market are Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LANNETT, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Akron Incorporated, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited received an approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia for Kapanol (morphine sulfate pentahydrate), a low dose sustained-release morphine capsules for the treatment of chronic breathlessness in palliative care patients with advanced disease. The approval of Kapanol will provide a relief of distressing chronic breathlessness in the palliative care of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiac failure, malignancy or other causes.
Segmentation: Global Dyspnea Treatment Market
By Treatment Type
- Supplemental Oxygen Therapy
- Relaxation Therapy
By Drugs
- Antianxiety
- Lorazepam
- Alprazolam
- Antibiotics
- Azithromycin
- Levofloxacin
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Ipratropium Bromide
- Corticosteroids
- Beclomethasone
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Inhalation
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Services
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
