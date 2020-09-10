Global Cannabis Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Cannabis market is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

Global Cannabis Market By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Segmentation: Global Cannabis Market

Global cannabis market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, usage, crop variety and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, oil, tinctures and others

In December, Health Canada awarded Aurora Cannabis Inc. with the license that permits sale of cannabis softgel capsules. This license helped the company to increase its international sales and also to generate revenue by launching these capsules to the medical cannabis market in Canada as well as the adult-use market.

On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others

In November 2017, CanniMed Ltd. announced the acquisition of Cannabis Inc. The company created a new global cannabis company with this agreement between a medical brand and recreational brand. The strategic acquisition made by the company will help it to become a key player in the emerging recreational cannabis market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others

In July 2019, Aruma Labs Holdings Pty Limited will commence the construction of its manufacturing facility for the production of industry-leading equipment and technology. The company is into the business of cultivation and will start the manufacturing of products soon.

Product Launch

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE; in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.

In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael ’71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.

In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

Some of the major players operating in this market are O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek and others.

