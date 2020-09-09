Global Alkylating Agents Market Competitive Analysis and Top Profiling Forecasts Till 2027 |Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Global alkylating agent market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global alkylating agents market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health, LUPIN, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc, Apotex Inc, Alvogen, Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc, CordenPharma International, Aspen Holdings and others.

Segmentation: Global Alkylating Agents Market

Global alkylating agents market is segmented on the basis of drug class, therapy area, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the global alkylating agents market is segmented into nitrogen mustards, nitrosoureas, alkyl sulfonates, triazines, ethylenimines and others.

Therapy area for the global alkylating agents market is segmented into oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, dermatology, gastroenterology, urology and others.

The route of administration segment for global alkylating agents market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global alkylating agents market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global alkylating agents market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

