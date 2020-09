Glazing Agents Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023 by Market Reports World

Global food glazing agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.86billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of food glazing agent in emerging economy and increase in scope of paraffin wax in the industry.

Food glazing agents are added to the food to give them glossy appearance which makes it presentable and also stabilize it. When they are added to food they perform various functions such as stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, and anti-caking. Glazing agent enables coating ability, film forming and binding capability. They are primarily used in confectionary industry to coat hard-boiled candies and on baked goods such as donuts.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery is driving the market.

Rising awareness among the consumers about appearance and texture of food products is also driving market

Rising adoption of nutrient enriched glazing agent is another factor driving market

Changing lifestyle of people has also impacted towards the market expansion

Market Restraints:

Lack of sources or raw materials for the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Fluctuation in prices of food glazing agents will also restraint its growth

Stringent rules related with the usage of food glazing agents are restraining market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Capol GmbH announced that they have acquired Colarôme Inc. This acquisition will benefit Capol to expand its product portfolio so that they can meet their customer requirement in terms of food glazing agents and will also help them to become a leading player of coatings in the confectionery industry, provide better service experience to its customer and expand its presence globally. Such merger and acquisition will enable market expansion of food glazing agents in the forecasting period.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food glazing agents are BJ International., Koster Keunen, Carnaúba do Brasil., Poth Hille., STEARINERIE DUBOIS, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd, British Wax Ltd, Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Capol GmbH,DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Arla Foods amba, , DuPont, AVATAR CORPORATION, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG , , Archer Daniels Midland Company and others.

Global food glazing agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food glazing agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

