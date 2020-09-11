germany:-life-imprisonment-confirmed-for-serial-killer-nurse

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Berlin) More than a year after the delivery of the verdict, the German courts confirmed on Friday the life sentence for the murder of 85 patients of the former nurse Niels Högel, who had appealed on points of law citing “procedural errors”.

The Federal Court of Cassation announced that it had not identified any procedural error, and consequently “rejected” the appeal of the former nurse of 40 years, according to a statement.

“The judgment is thus enforceable”, she specified.

The appeal of one of the civil parties, who contested the dismissal declared by the Court of Oldenburg in 15 case of death due to lack of sufficient evidence was also dismissed.

The former nurse was sentenced to life imprisonment with a security sentence, which makes any release almost impossible even after 13 years in prison.

He had previously been convicted of six murders, which brings the official toll of his victims to 91.

Between 2000 and 2005, Niels Högel caused cardiac arrests in his patients to to give heroic stature in his usually unsuccessful attempts to revive them.

He first killed in the hospital in Oldenburg, a town in northwestern Germany, then in that of the small town neighbor of Delmenhorst.

People, aged 33 at 96 years, were chosen arbitrarily. Stricken with severe narcissism, but held responsible for his actions, he sought recognition from his colleagues and superiors.

The true extent of his crimes will undoubtedly never be known, with many alleged victims having been cremated. The police, for their part, suspect Niels Högel of having killed more than 188 patients.