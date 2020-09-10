Fruit and Vegetable Processing Industry: Global Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Future Prospects (2020-2027)

Vegan ice-cream market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing trends towards vegan lifestyle and rising health consciousness among the people are the factor for the vegan ice-cream market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, By Source (Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Soy Milk), Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Cookies & Cream, Mint Choco Chip, Caramel), Product (Impulse, Artisanal, Take Home), Form (Singles, Blends), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drink Specialists, Restaurants, Online Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing occurrences of lactose intolerance and milk related allergies, rising disposable income of the consumer, increasing commercialisation and rising plant milk production are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the vegan ice-cream market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, introduction of new flavors along with technological advancement which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the vegan ice-cream market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This vegan ice-cream market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Vegan Ice-Cream market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market Scope and Market Size

Vegan ice-cream market is segmented on the basis of source, flavor, form, product, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the vegan ice-cream market is segmented into coconut milk, almond milk, cashew milk, and soy milk.

Based on flavor, the vegan ice-cream market is segmented into vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan, strawberry, neapolitan, cookies & cream, mint choco chip, and caramel.

Based on the form, the vegan ice-cream market is segmented into singles, and blends.

On the basis of product, the vegan ice-cream market is segmented into impulse, artisanal, and take home.

The vegan ice-cream market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drink specialists, restaurants, and online stores.

Asia-Pacific dominates the vegan ice-cream market due to the rising occurrences of the lactose intolerance among the people along with increasing willingness to pay of the consumer while Europe region will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the changing consumer preferences towards healthy lifestyle along with introduction of new flavors.

The countries covered in the vegan ice-cream market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The major players covered in the vegan ice-cream report are Bliss Unlimited, LLC., General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises., HAPPY COW LIMITED, McDonald’s., Nestlé, Tofutti Brands, Inc., Unilever, Morrisons Ltd, BOOJA-BOOJA, Eden Creamery LLC., Over The Moo, Waitrose & Partners, DREAM, NADAMOO, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC, Trader Joe’s, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

