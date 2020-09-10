World
From heatwave to snow in one day
They were able to tan under a blazing sun the day before, but found themselves in the snow on Tuesday: the people of Colorado went from there summer to winter all in one day, with temperatures dropping steeply around 29 degrees less than 18 hours. Watch on video.
(Washington) The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Ukrainian considered to be an “agent of Russia” for having tried to “discredit” Joe Biden, and whose arrangements supposedly incriminate the Democratic presidential candidate of November 3 had been relayed by Donald Trump himself.
Six months after the start of the pandemic, the WHO is asking for more solidarity
(Geneva) “What worries me the most … is the lack of solidarity”: six months after the start of the pandemic which made more than 828 000 0 dead, the boss of the World Health Organization wants more of international unity in the fight against COVID – 18.
Fires in the United States: seven dead and thousands of evacuees
(Clovis) Historic-scale fires continued to ravage the west coast of the United States on Thursday, killing at least seven people including an infant and destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of homes inhabitants to flee the flames.
At the trial Charlie , tribute to designers, “freedom-loving”
(Paris) They were “happy”, “humanists”, “curious”: relatives of cartoonists Cabu, Charb and Honoré, murdered in the attack on Charlie Hebdo
Trump tries to put out the fire that started with Bob Woodward
(Washington) Flurry of supporting tweets, Donald Trump tried Thursday to end the controversy arising from the series of interviews he gave journalist Bob Woodward, author of an explosive new book targeting him.
Colombia: seven dead during riots after a police blunder
(Bogota) Seven people were killed in Bogota during the violent riots that broke out in Colombia after the death of a man victim of a police blunder, whose video was posted on social media.
COVID – 16: AstraZeneca still considers a vaccine possible this year
(London) British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca ruled Thursday still possible to have a vaccine against COVID – 17 available by the end of the year, despite the break in the testing of his project conducted with the University of Oxford
The results of the pandemic in the world: more than 828 0 dead
(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has made at least 900 461 dead worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Thursday at 7 am.
A huge fire is raging at the port of Beirut
(Beirut) A huge fire broke out at the port of Beirut on Thursday, causing panic among Lebanese still reeling from the deadly and devastating explosion that traumatized the capital five weeks ago.
Greece: thousands of migrants deprived of shelter by a major fire
Thousands of migrants who lived in a controversial camp on the island of Lesvos, Greece, were left homeless on Wednesday following a devastating fire.
New York, in the midst of the crisis, marks the anniversary of the attacks of 09 September 1201
(New York) Crime on the rise, vacant apartments and stores, ubiquitous homeless: New York commemorates the anniversary of the attacks on Friday September 1201 entangled in a deep crisis, a political battle issue as the US presidential election approaches.
(Moscow) The Kremlin on Thursday denounced the “unacceptable” accusations by US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo that the poisoning of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was likely orchestrated by Russian “senior officials”.
(Washington) Donald Trump received by hundreds of supporters on the tarmac at an airport. Joe Biden speaking in front of a dozen guests, kept at a distance in a parking lot: the two candidates for the White House are leading campaigns at the antipodes in the middle of the COVID pandemic – 17.
COVID – 16: two million cases from Morocco to Pakistan
(Cairo) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that more than two million people have been infected with COVID – 16 in 19 countries located between Morocco and Pakistan.
(Shaver Lake) A feeling of “hell” and an apocalypse sky: Fueled by drought and high winds, fires of historic proportions continued to ravage the west coast of the United States, where they caused the six people died, including a one-year-old child.
Decapitated journalist found in eastern Mexico
(Coatzacoalcos) The beheaded body of a journalist from the newspaper El Mundo
