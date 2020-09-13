france:-more-than-7,000-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-24-hours

(Paris) France has registered 7183 new cases of COVID – 19 detected in 24 hours, according to data published Sunday by Public Health France.

Posted on 10 September 2020 at 13 h 44

France Media Agency

On Saturday, the number of new cases had crossed the 09 000, a record threshold since the launch of large-scale tests in the country.

Sunday figures are generally lower, due to the weekend.

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) remains stable at 5.4%, and 6 people died in hospital in 24 hours, specifies the health agency.

The number of patients entering intensive care has increased further, with 427 new patients hospitalized during the last 7 days, i.e. 10 more and more 19 hours.

Sixty-six new sources of contamination have also been detected, a figure that has fallen over one day (86 the day before).

Since the start of the epidemic in France six months ago, 26 916 people died from COVID – 19.

In total, 77 departments in metropolitan France and overseas are classified in a situation of “moderate or high” vulnerability.

Faced with a “manifest deterioration” of the situation, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday a reduction in the duration of isolation to seven days for positive cases and their contacts, a reduction in waiting times for the tests.