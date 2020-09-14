Former President Valéry Giscard d´Estaing hospitalized in Paris

(Paris) The former President of the Republic Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, 70 years, was hospitalized Monday after- noon at the Parisian hospital Georges Pompidou, we learned from those around him.

Posted on 14 September 2020 at 13 h 14

France Media Agency

The former head of state (1974 – 1981) would be in an intensive care unit for respiratory problems, according to Le Parisien, but the entourage of the former president was not able to confirm this information.

Samu came to pick him up around 15 at his home in Paris, after a week- end spent in his country residence in Authon in the Loir-et-Cher, according to another source of his entourage.

His wife Anne-Aymone accompanied him to the hospital before returning to his home.

His son Louis, contacted by AFP on Monday afternoon, said he had “no comment” on his father’s state of health.

“He’s a certain age, with times more or less in good shape. The rest is interpretation, “added Louis Giscard d´Estaing.

He said he saw his father on Sunday and that there was “no problem at the moment”.

Mr. Giscard d’Estaing, who celebrated his 94 years on February 2, has already been hospitalized in Pompidou, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, in cardiology several times a few years ago for the placement of stents, it was specified in his entourage.

Youngest president of the V e Republic when elected in 1974, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing had made one of his last public appearances on 15 September 2019 during the funeral in Paris of another President of the Republic, Jacques Chirac, who was his Prime Minister of 1974 at 1976.

He was also talked about in May, targeted by a sexual assault investigation after a complaint from a German journalist. The latter accused him of having touched her buttocks in an interview more than a year earlier.

The former president is to be heard by investigators in the coming weeks.

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was only 34 when he acceded to the Élysée in 1974, beating on the wire François Mitterrand, and thus becomes, in a France which buries the Trente-Glorieuses and digests May – 68, the first non-Gaullist to seize the Élysée.

He then wanted to be the incarnation of a triumphant modernity, resulting from the liberal center-right and Christian Democrat who built post-war Europe.

Polytechnician and Enarque, from a large bourgeois family, “VGE” entered the government as soon as 1959, multiplying ministerial posts to the Economy and Finance in the years 60 and 68.

May 1981, he fails to be re-elected against François Mitterrand.

A convinced European, he takes in 2001 the head of the Convention for Europe, responsible for drafting a European constitution, which will be rejected by referendum.

A brilliant economist, author of several books, he was elected in 2003 to the French Academy.