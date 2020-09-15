Forecast to 2025 Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market: Recent Industry Trends And Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

Nerve regeneration and repair market is the procedure of replacing the injured tissue cells and neurons. It involves generation of new axons, myelin, neurons, glial cells and synapses. It includes neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy. These are usually used in the hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. There has been high occurrence of nerve injuries which has driven the market.

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to high incidences of nerve injuries globally. There are various technological advancement in the nerve repair technologies. There is a surge in the number of elderly population which is driving the market growth.

Market Drivers

High occurrence of nerve injuries worldwide, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the aging population globally and increase in the neurological disorders, fosters the market growth

Technological advancement and upgradation technology, is fueling the growth of the market

Investment done by the government in the healthcare market, is driving the growth of the market

Increase in medical tourism, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Scantiness of trained professionals in the industry, which is restricting the growth of the market

Globally people are preferring drug therapies over nerve repair and regeneration products, which hampers the market growth

People are less aware of the treatment of nerve repair and regeneration, due to which growth of the market gets affected

High cost of treatment, is restricting the growth of the market

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nerve regeneration and repair market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Orthocell LTD., has secured a new patent CelGro soft tissue reconstruction platform which deals with the procedure of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects which maximizes the surgical efficiency.

In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., which expanded opportunities for future growth and was a major step to develop company’s diverse portfolio of devices as well as strengthening the positon in the neuromodulation market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nerve regeneration and repair market are Axogen Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical., Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nevro Corp., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Stryker, Polyganics, LivaNova PLC, Nuvectra, NeuroPace, Inc., Allen Medical Systems, Inc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Elkem ASA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helius Medical Technologies, The Magstim Company Ltd., TissueGen among others.

