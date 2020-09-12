Footwear Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts By 2027

Global Footwear Market By Type (Non-Athletic, Athletic), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Direct, Retail, Others), End-User (Children, Men, Women), Material (Leather, Non-Leather), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Global Footwear Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements regarding the comfort and functionality of the footwear without compensating on their aesthetic appeal.

Market Definition: Global Footwear Market

Footwear can be defined as the coverings for feet, and include boots, sandals, shoes, and various other varieties. These coverings are used to protect the feet of the user resulting in comfort while moving and protecting it from external factors. These footwear are also used as a fashion statement and are chosen by the users for their aesthetic appeal.

Market Drivers:

Adoption of new and recently launched products endorsed by various celebrities and sports personalities as a fashion statement from the population; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Under Armour, Inc. in collaboration with Hollywood star “Dwayne Johnson”, announced the launch of two new sneakers under the Project Rock 1 collection which were sold out in thirty minutes in their previous launch in May.

In August 2018, Reebok launched innovative footwear that is made up of cotton and corn making it the first ever sustainable sneaker.

Global footwear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of footwear market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the footwear market are Nike, Inc.; Bata Corporation; Skechers; PUMA; adidas AG; Under Armour, Inc.; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; TBL Licensing LLC; New Balance; The Aldo Group Inc.; WOODLAND WORLDWIDE; JACK WOLFSKIN; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Columbia Sportswear Company; ASICS; Crocs Retail, LLC; Hermès; KERING; LVMH and Tapestry, Inc.

