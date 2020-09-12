Food Traceability Market SWOT Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Industry Experts DuPont, IBM Corporation., United Electronics Co. L.L.C.., MASS Group., Merit-Trax Technologies, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zebra Technologies Corp., Datalogic S.p.A., FoodLogiQ, Infor.

Food Traceability Market report is aimed at highlighting a firsthand documentation of all the best practices in the Food Traceability industry that subsequently set the growth course active. These vital market oriented details are highly crucial to overcome cut throat competition and all the growth oriented practices typically embraced by frontline players in the market. Various factors and touch points that the research highlights in the report is a holistic, composite amalgamation of product portfolios of market participants, growth multiplying practices and solutions, sales gateways as well as transaction modes that coherently reflect a favorable growth prospect scenario of the Food Traceability market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are DuPont, IBM Corporation., United Electronics Co. L.L.C.., MASS Group., Merit-Trax Technologies, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zebra Technologies Corp., Datalogic S.p.A., FoodLogiQ, Infor., Mar-Kov Computer Systems Inc., STID, Impinj, Inc. and others.

Global food traceability market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of its applications in various fields such as packaging, logistics, retail, storage, and handling.

Food traceability is the process of tracking food through all stages of processing, production and distribution. It covers up all important and retail decisions. The term traceability here reflects that all the movements can be traced at any point in the chain of supply, it’s easier in domestic supply chain whereas complex in international trade. Due to growing foodborne diseases, adulteration incidents there has been an increase in concern for food safety lead to adoption of food traceability systems globally.

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Food Traceability market analysis report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Two of these major tools of market analysis are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Food Traceability industry document is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience

Segmentation: Global Food Traceability Market

By Technologies

Infrared

Biometrics

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Barcodes

Near Field Communication (NFC)

By End users

Warehouse

Government Departments

Manufacturer

Retailer

Farmers

Defense & Security Departments

Other

By Applications

Seafood Products

Fresh Food & Seeds

Beverage Products

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Canned or Bottled Food

Other

Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Food Traceability report. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Competitive analysis is the major feature of any market research report, and hence Food Traceability business document covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the ABC industry. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research.

