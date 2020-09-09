Flexible OLED Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Flexible OLED market was valued at USD 3.12billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 63.35 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 39.46% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Flexible OLED market profiled in the report:– LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, RiTdisplay Corp, Universal Display Corporation, Visionox Co., Ltd., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Royole Corporation

The smartphone market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Also, it needs rapid technological advancements in the offerings for achieving a competitive edge over other players. As smartphone penetration is reaching new highs every year, the demand for OLED display for this segment is driving the flexible OLED market.The low consumption of energy has also driven the market for LED displays, and the flexible OLED displays opened new opportunities of application in the industry. The innovative applications in the automotive and lighting industry will moreover fuel market growth.

Global Flexible OLED Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

By Technology

AMOLED

PMOLED

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Mobiles and Tablets

Monitors and TVs

Wearables

Regional Analysis For Flexible OLED Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Flexible OLED Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flexible OLED Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

