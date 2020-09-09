FITNESS APP MARKET (COVID 19 UPDATE) COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS, TRENDS AND DEMAND GROWTH 2020 TO 2027

Fitness apps are the software platforms designed by the technological companies to provide their consumers with all of the relevant information required for the maintenance of their healthcare and enhancement of their lifestyles. These applications are available on various mobile-based app stores, giving motivations to their consumers, organizing an exercise regime, providing a diet and nutritional plan and keeping a track of all their fitness activities.

Global fitness app market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.98 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals, along with the advancements of applicable devices being integrated with enhanced quality of sensors. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fitness app market are adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Noom, Inc.; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Daily Workout Apps, LLC; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; Sworkit by Nexercise, Inc.; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-fitness-app-market&pm

Competitive Analysis:

Global fitness app market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fitness app market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Fitness App Market By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), Gender (Men, Women), Platform (Android, iOS, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Fitness App Market

Fitness apps are the software platforms designed by the technological companies to provide their consumers with all of the relevant information required for the maintenance of their healthcare and enhancement of their lifestyles. These applications are available on various mobile-based app stores, giving motivations to their consumers, organizing an exercise regime, providing a diet and nutritional plan and keeping a track of all their fitness activities.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus of individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher rate of adoption for digital/mobile health applications to maintain individual health is expected to propel the market growth

High rate of adoption for smart devices such as smartphones and smart watches for fitness-related activities is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Increasing rate of obese population globally during significant rise in the consumption of fast-food; this factor is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of cheap-alternative applications that provide similar functionality restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the complicated navigational experience for consumers in the application and the app stores is expected to hinder the market growth

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-fitness-app-market&pm

Segmentation: Global Fitness App Market

By Type

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

By Gender

Men

Women

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Application

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Netpulse, in collaboration with 49ers Fit announced the launch of a gym companion app for Apple Watch. The app is designed for optimizing user experience for various gym-related activities such as checking-in, management of classes, analyzing the workouts and providing motivation to the users over a long-period of time. The app is integrated with eGym Cloud helping in the better analysis of performance delivering a more personalized experience

In May 2019, Future.fit announced the availability of their fitness app available for a monthly subscription of USD 150 per month. The app assigns a personalized trainer for each individual who monitors the fitness activities and whether the user is following the routine planned out for them. They even provide all of the necessities for monitoring the workout such as an Apple watch, and integration of their app with the watch

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-fitness-app-market&pm

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global fitness app market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475