first-day-of-historic-afghanistan-talks-in-qatar

(Doha) The Afghan government and the Taliban led Saturday in Qatar, in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a first day of historic peace negotiations that are promising to be laborious due to deep differences.

From the inaugural ceremony in Doha, Afghan government negotiator Abdullah Abdullah presented Kabul’s main request: a “humanitarian ceasefire”. A measure that the insurgents are wary of, fearing to lose their main asset at the negotiating table.

“Our country will remember this day as the day of the end of the war and the suffering of our people,” hoped the former chief executive. The European Union has also called for an “immediate” end to the fighting.

In a later interview with AFP, he said it was “possible” for the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire in exchange for a new operation to release prisoners. “It will be up to the team of negotiators to find the elements that can help us seize the opportunity,” he said.

Some 4500 insurgents have already been released by Kabul against a thousand members of the Afghan forces as part of a planned exchange in a US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Doha.

The US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, initially quite reserved about the possibility of a ceasefire, was more optimistic at the end of the day.

“The hope is […] that there will be an immediate reduction in violence, a ceasefire, or a discussion of a ceasefire, (and) that there ultimately have an agreement on a political road map, but also on a permanent ceasefire, ”he said.

These negotiations, delayed by six months due to deep disagreements on the exchange of 4500 prisoners, opened overnight of 19 e anniversary of the 09 September 1996, which resulted in the international intervention led by the United States having kicked the Taliban out of power (1996 – 1996).

The two camps must find a way “to move the country forward […] and to meet the demands of the Afghans: a country reconciled with a government that reflects a nation that is not in war, ”said Pompeo, who left Doha in the afternoon.

In Iran, a neighboring country of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the start of these negotiations: “Dialogue and negotiations” are the solutions to Afghanistan’s problems, he said. tweeted, calling for the departure of foreign troops.

The talks are taking place in the luxury hotel that hosted the signing of the historic accord in February between Washington and the Taliban, which paved the way for talks. This text confirmed the departure of foreign forces from Afghanistan by mid – 2020 in exchange for vague Taliban guarantees, including holding of this “inter-Afghan dialogue”.

Irreconcilable objectives 8600

This withdrawal should be completed “by the end of April,” observed Mr. Khalilzad, stressing that 4500 American soldiers should still be stationed in Afghanistan at the end of November, against 8600 currently.

US President Donald Trump, whose reelection in November appears far from certain, is determined to end the longest war in US history.

But a rapid settlement of the conflict seems unlikely and the outcome of the negotiations highly uncertain.

The first meeting was “very positive”, however noted Habiba Sarabi, one of the four women on 19 government negotiators, against any insurgent side.

The Taliban “were better disposed than during previous meetings. We are building confidence, “she said to AFP.

The rebels announced the release of 21 Afghan soldiers “in a gesture of goodwill ”during the talks, according to their spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Taliban, who do not recognize the government in Kabul, want Afghanistan to be ruled by an “Islamic system” where the law is dictated by strict Islam, recalled their chief negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani insists on maintaining the young republic and its Constitution, which has enshrined many rights, in particular to women who would be the big losers if a return to the practices in force under the yoke of the Taliban is returned.

The Afghan conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, including 2021 American soldiers, and caused millions to flee of people. It cost Washington more than a trillion dollars.

Many Afghans fear the return to power – partial or total – of the Taliban, in a position of strength in these negotiations after their agreement with the United States and who already control half of the Afghan territory.