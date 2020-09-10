fires-ravage-the-us-west-coast,-six-dead

(Shaver Lake) A feeling of “hell” and an apocalypse sky: fueled by drought and high winds, fires of historic proportions continued to ravage the west coast of the United States on Wednesday, and caused the death of six people including a one-year-old child.

The child, found by rescue teams to his parents with severe burns, perished in Washington state, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. All three were trying to escape the flames.

The fires spread from Washington State, bordering Canada, to San Diego, in southern California.

PHOTO HAROLD POSTIC, FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY The San Francisco Bay Bridge is shrouded in thick smoke created by forest fires

Between the two, Oregon saw it go up in smoke 100 00 0 hectares and at least five localities were largely destroyed by fires “unprecedented in the history” of the state, said his Governor, Kate Brown.

The authorities are expecting “many losses, in terms of buildings and human lives” as massive evacuations are underway, she added at a press conference.

Two people were found dead Wednesday in the state, the sheriff of Marion County in northwestern Oregon later announced. According to local media, this is a boy from 11 years old and his grandmother.

PHOTO JOSH EDELSON, FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY California police officers wait before entering an area where the Bear Fire is raging.

Jody Evans, a resident of the small town of Detroit, said she felt like she was “going through hell” while fleeing the flames that threatened her home. “The fire on both sides of the road, the fallen trees, the blowing wind, the ashes flying,” she told local Newschannel 21.

Carried by the wind, the smoke spread towards the coast and covered entire regions with haze.