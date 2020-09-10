World

Fires ravage the US west coast, six dead

(Shaver Lake) A feeling of “hell” and an apocalypse sky: fueled by drought and high winds, fires of historic proportions continued to ravage the west coast of the United States on Wednesday, and caused the death of six people including a one-year-old child.

Javier TOVAR with Cyril JULIEN in Washington

France Media Agency

The child, found by rescue teams to his parents with severe burns, perished in Washington state, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. All three were trying to escape the flames.

The fires spread from Washington State, bordering Canada, to San Diego, in southern California.

PHOTO HAROLD POSTIC, FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY

The San Francisco Bay Bridge is shrouded in thick smoke created by forest fires

Between the two, Oregon saw it go up in smoke 100 00 0 hectares and at least five localities were largely destroyed by fires “unprecedented in the history” of the state, said his Governor, Kate Brown.

The authorities are expecting “many losses, in terms of buildings and human lives” as massive evacuations are underway, she added at a press conference.

Two people were found dead Wednesday in the state, the sheriff of Marion County in northwestern Oregon later announced. According to local media, this is a boy from 11 years old and his grandmother.

PHOTO JOSH EDELSON, FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY

California police officers wait before entering an area where the

Bear Fire is raging.

Jody Evans, a resident of the small town of Detroit, said she felt like she was “going through hell” while fleeing the flames that threatened her home. “The fire on both sides of the road, the fallen trees, the blowing wind, the ashes flying,” she told local Newschannel 21.

Carried by the wind, the smoke spread towards the coast and covered entire regions with haze.

Dark orange sky

In California, more than twenty fires are raging and this year the fire has consumed more than 09 00 0 km 2 in the State, a record since this data is collected in 1987.

PHOTO KYLE TERADA, USA TODAY SPORTS

The San Francisco Giants stadium was covered in a fiery sky Wednesday night.

Three people were found dead in the northern part of the state, Butte County authorities said on Wednesday.

In San Francisco, residents woke up to a dark orange sky worthy of an apocalypse scene because of the smoke from the fires further north. At midday, the cars were still driving headlights on, as if the sun had still not risen.

Almost a thousand firefighters were fighting the baptized fire Creek Fire in the Fresno (central) area, which has spread over 52 000 0 hectares.

Thick columns of smoke rose from the Sierra National Forest as helicopters crisscrossed the area, an AFP reporter said at the scene near Shaver Lake.

Many roads were blocked by police, and firefighters were showing tired faces. In front of a landscape of charred trees, a completely destroyed house had only its brick fireplace still standing, and revealed the skeleton of a completely burnt washing machine.

Further south, near Los Angeles, the Bobcat Fire devastated more than 4500 hectares and was still out of control, according to county firefighters.

Evacuation orders were also issued for the threatened population near San Diego, where near 4500 hectares burned in the Valley Fire , according to local authorities.

” A new world ”

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said on Tuesday that nine “major” fires had burned more than 120 00 0 hectares in 24 hours, more than double the area burned for the entire year 2019.

PHOTO TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee at a press conference

“We live in a new world, it is not the Washington before,” he said, denouncing the climate change which he believes is causing these fires of a new magnitude.

“The conditions are so dry, so hot, so windy, because the climate has changed,” said the governor, adding that more than 97 000 0 people were without electricity.

The small town of Malden has been almost completely destroyed. The fire station, post office and town hall “have completely burned down,” Sheriff Brett Myers said in a statement.

“There are no words to describe the extent of the damage,” Myers added. “The fire is going to be put out, but a whole community is forever transformed.”

The east wind pushed the fumes towards the Seattle area, the state’s largest city, where an air pollution alert was issued by the local Department of Ecology.

The Democratic Governor of California, Gary Newsom, also denounced the catastrophic consequences of climate change. “I am literally losing patience with climate skeptics,” he said. “This point of view is in total contradiction with the reality on the ground”.

