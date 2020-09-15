Fertility Services Market Forecast to 2026 – Status Quo, Market Size & Structure, Competitive Landscape, Market Segments and Development Trends

The global fertility services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fertility services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Fertility services market are the services taken by people who are not capable of conceiving naturally. These fertility services help single parents, LGBT community and infertile couples for procreating and to start a family. Fertility services involve several techniques which are used for treating genetic issues and infertility problems to help out in conception.

Market Drivers:

Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand

Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, INVO Bioscience and Ferring pharmaceuticals entered into an U.S. licensing agreement for commercializing the novel invocell system to use it in the infertility treatment.

In June 2018, Alabama fertility and INVO Bioscience announced their first invocell pregnancy in Alabama. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base and would be a great addition to their scope of services.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Government Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries and Investors among others.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

