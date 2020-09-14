Facial Makeup Market Forecast says Healthy Pick Up in CAGR By 2020-2026 | Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever

To carry out competitive analysis, Facial Makeup Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Facial Makeup Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global facial makeup market is expected to rise register a substantial CAGR of 5.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of individuals focusing on enhancement of their visual appeal.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever; Estée Lauder Companies; New Avon Company; CHANEL; Revlon; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Amway Corp.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Kao Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; L Brands; Natura; Oriflame Cosmetics AG; Babor; Lotus Herbals; Mary Kay Inc.; NATURE REPUBLIC; Clarins among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Facial makeups are consumer products that are used to enhance the physical appearance of the face of individuals. Depending on the product category, each product provides a different functionality with some offering smooth skin, while some alter the colour of skin and some are used to hide any marks or blemishes.

The Facial Makeup is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Type (Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring & Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Palette), Source (Natural, Organic, Chemical, Halal), Sales Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Health & Beauty Retail Stores), Pricing (Economic, Premium)

Market Drivers:

Increasing level of disposable incomes enhancing the expenditure being incurred on cosmetic products will boost the market growth

Growing volume of working women population focusing on maintain an aesthetic appeal; this factor is expected to propel the growth of this market

Surge of e-commerce and online sales channels can also drive the market growth

Increase in the levels of demand for natural, organic and halal certified cosmetic products; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the negative effects on appearance of individuals associated with the consistent usage of makeup will hinder the market growth

Strict regulatory procedure regarding the product approvals from the authorities also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the allergic reactions associated with the chemicals present in various chemicals acts as a restricting factor for this market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facial Makeup are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type

Face Powder

Concealer

Foundation

Blush

Contouring & Highlighting

Bronzer

Primer

Palette

By Source

Natural

Organic

Chemical

Halal

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

By Pricing

Economic

Premium

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In July 2019, Unilever announced that they had completed the acquisition of Tatcha, an innovative skincare brand with presence in the United States, Japan and other major regions of the world. This acquisition will help in bringing a large range of natural beauty products to Unilever which can be sustained for a large period of time

In March 2019, Amazon announced the launch of their range of beauty products with the availability of “Belei”. The product line had been launched with twelve products all available for under forty USD. The products have been designed to be highly cost-effective and deliver high-performance for their consumers

Research strategies and tools used-:

This FACIAL MAKEUP market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Conclusion:

This Facial Makeup research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

