Explosion-proof Equipment Market 2020 Strategic Assessments and Business Scenario – Cordex Instruments Ltd, G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited

The global explosion-proof equipment market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.29 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% over 2020-2025.

Top Leading Manufactures-

STAHL AG, Marechal Electric Group, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Adalet Inc., Bartec GmbH, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Cordex Instruments Ltd, G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited

Market Insights:

Increasing demand for integrated systems, progress in the automation sector, growth in industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations in handling hazardous areas are projected to foster the market growth, globally.

With the increasing consumption of energy, the need for fetching energy and fuel also increases. This stimulates the market for explosion-proof equipment, as they are widely used to prevent explosions during the generation of power from natural resources. With the world depending on coal to meet its energy requirements, new sites are being explored for coal reserves.

Explosion-proof devices cater to highly capital- and machine-intensive markets, like aerospace, manufacturing, and defense. Thus, the cost of safety devices required in these industries is also high.

Low-voltage explosion-proof motors are used extensively in the market, with many tier 2 and tier 3 manufacturers offering off-the-shelf single-phase and three-phase explosion proof AC and DC motors. Low-voltage motors are used in pumps, compressors, and blowers for application in the oil and gas industry. The growth of low-voltage motors is expected to increase, mainly because of expansion in both onshore (shale extraction) and offshore (FPSO and offshore production units) activities in the oil and gas industry.

Industry Analysis:

Mining Industry to Hold Significant Share

A majority of the explosions in underground mines and processing facilities are caused by the accumulation of flammable and toxic gases and combustible dust.

While countries have made much effort in preventing explosion disasters, mining remains the most hazardous occupation, as the number of people exposed to risk in a mining environment is the maximum, and it also produces multiple fatalities.

Stringent government regulations across the mining industries in various countries, such as the Mines Regulations, 2014 by the United Kingdom, state specific health and safety legislation for workers, as well as regarding electrical safety in mines.

United Kingdom to Witness Significant Growth

Regulations and codes present in the region are majorly posed by ATEX directives. The major regulations operating in the region are the Institute of Petroleum Model Code of Practice (Area Classification Code for Petroleum Installations, 2002) and the Institution of Gas Engineers Safety Recommendations SR25 (2001).

In 2017, there were 1,300 companies involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United Kingdom. Manufacturing in life sciences sector accounted for nearly 10% of all UK manufacturing, and sector exports were more than EUR 30 billion. Production grew to EUR 250 billion in 2016, which acted as a positive outlook to the market.

Majority of Food and Drinks Federation (FDF) members have reported soaring ingredient prices, plummeting product margins, and concerns for the future raised by their EU workforce. This trend by most of the companies is expected to continue over the next year.

These developments are expected to put the UK food and beverage industry at risk, which may challenge the growth of the explosion-proof equipment market, but are likely to stabilize over the forecast period, as the economy is expected to stabilize. The major setback to the United Kingdoms explosion-proof equipment market is due to the downfall witnessed in crude oil production..

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

