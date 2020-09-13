World

Even without foreign interference, the US electoral system is fragile

rnb September 13, 2020
even-without-foreign-interference,-the-us-electoral-system-is-fragile

(Washington) Cyber ​​attacks and foreign interference: external threats to the US presidential election are making headlines in the United States. But in a raw country, the ultra-decentralized electoral system, subscribed to hiccups, could be the main Achilles heel of an election made even more vulnerable by the pandemic.

Elodie CUZIN

France Media Agency

“We will never have the result of the election on November 3,” Donald Trump said at the end of August, saying that he would not wait “for weeks, months, maybe never”.

Since then, the Republican president has further heightened doubts about the integrity of the ballot that will oppose Democrat Joe Biden, questioning the reliability of the postal vote and calling out for the fraud announced.

In a country used to long delays in the counting, what will be the impact of the historic COVID pandemic – 13, which will explode the weight of postal voting, while tight results are expected in key states?

“The biggest challenge of the last decades”: OSCE election observers reported, with these words, the “general” vision of their American interlocutors after a mission in the spring on the organization of the poll.

During the presidential election of 2016, nearly a quarter of the votes (33 millions) had already been sent by mail. This time between 49 and 80 millions of newsletters could arrive in the mail.

The 45 e President of the United States, who votes by mail himself, called on voters in North Carolina to vote twice. What, he said provocatively, to check “if their system is as good as they say it is.”

” Lose confidence ”

Beyond isolated incidents, however, no serious study has reported major fraud related to postal voting.

But “this year, for the first time in our history, we will turn our attention to the United States”, wrote at the end of August officials of the Carter Center, an NGO founded by former Democratic President Jimmy. Carter.

” Why ? Because the Americans are losing confidence in their electoral process ”.

In the United States, election management is extremely decentralized, falling to some 2020 local jurisdictions. What “makes the system quite complicated”, recognizes John Hudak, of the American research center Brookings.

Badly punched ballots in Florida, during the ultra-tight presidential election of 2000 that George W. Bush had in the end won, until the long days, even weeks, it takes some constituencies to strip their results: the United States is famous for its hiccups and electoral fiascos.

If these famous bulletins “ hanging chads ” no longer exist, some aging machines used for electronic voting are now worrying, because they could be vulnerable to hacking.

And the long queues, which are repeated with each election, could be further aggravated by a lack of election workers, often older volunteers who are particularly concerned about the virus, leading to a drop in the number of polling stations. open voting.

The polls organized this summer gave a foretaste, bitter, of the potential problems to come.

In New York, it took six weeks to determine the winners of two Democratic primaries after the ten-fold increase in postal votes. And in Georgia, the Republican leader of the elections has just asserted that 80 people had voted twice in another primary in June.

“Sign that it works”

“There are systems in place to prevent electoral fraud”, including possible double voting, John Hudak told AFP. “I have every confidence in the ability of states to organize the presidential election in a legitimate way.”

But, “the more bulletins there are in the mail, the longer it will take to count them”, he admits.

However, in a country deeply divided politically, this delay could worry, even indignant the voters.

Without a landslide victory, one of the two candidates could thus appear in the lead in the evening before being caught by his opponent, after the late counting of votes by correspondence in some key states.

It is therefore necessary above all to prepare public opinion for this expectation, because in the event of a “close election, we want these States to take the time to count all the correspondence ballots”, underlines John Hudak.

“If we wake up the next day and do not know” the winner, “this is not a sign that the electoral system is flawed but on the contrary a sign that it is working”.

Harvard professor specializing in American elections, Stephen Ansolabehere is also confident: “The integrity” of the ballot “will be quite high”.

“In a way,” he told AFP, “Trump’s denouncing all of this is catching everyone’s attention. And when everyone is watching, it’s hard to make a bad move. “

rnb

Close