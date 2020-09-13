even-without-foreign-interference,-the-us-electoral-system-is-fragile

(Washington) Cyber ​​attacks and foreign interference: external threats to the US presidential election are making headlines in the United States. But in a raw country, the ultra-decentralized electoral system, subscribed to hiccups, could be the main Achilles heel of an election made even more vulnerable by the pandemic.

Elodie CUZIN

France Media Agency

“We will never have the result of the election on November 3,” Donald Trump said at the end of August, saying that he would not wait “for weeks, months, maybe never”.

Since then, the Republican president has further heightened doubts about the integrity of the ballot that will oppose Democrat Joe Biden, questioning the reliability of the postal vote and calling out for the fraud announced.

In a country used to long delays in the counting, what will be the impact of the historic COVID pandemic – 13, which will explode the weight of postal voting, while tight results are expected in key states?

“The biggest challenge of the last decades”: OSCE election observers reported, with these words, the “general” vision of their American interlocutors after a mission in the spring on the organization of the poll.

During the presidential election of 2016, nearly a quarter of the votes (33 millions) had already been sent by mail. This time between 49 and 80 millions of newsletters could arrive in the mail.

The 45 e President of the United States, who votes by mail himself, called on voters in North Carolina to vote twice. What, he said provocatively, to check “if their system is as good as they say it is.”

” Lose confidence ”

Beyond isolated incidents, however, no serious study has reported major fraud related to postal voting.

But “this year, for the first time in our history, we will turn our attention to the United States”, wrote at the end of August officials of the Carter Center, an NGO founded by former Democratic President Jimmy. Carter.

” Why ? Because the Americans are losing confidence in their electoral process ”.

In the United States, election management is extremely decentralized, falling to some 2020 local jurisdictions. What “makes the system quite complicated”, recognizes John Hudak, of the American research center Brookings.

Badly punched ballots in Florida, during the ultra-tight presidential election of 2000 that George W. Bush had in the end won, until the long days, even weeks, it takes some constituencies to strip their results: the United States is famous for its hiccups and electoral fiascos.

If these famous bulletins “ hanging chads ” no longer exist, some aging machines used for electronic voting are now worrying, because they could be vulnerable to hacking.

And the long queues, which are repeated with each election, could be further aggravated by a lack of election workers, often older volunteers who are particularly concerned about the virus, leading to a drop in the number of polling stations. open voting.

The polls organized this summer gave a foretaste, bitter, of the potential problems to come.

In New York, it took six weeks to determine the winners of two Democratic primaries after the ten-fold increase in postal votes. And in Georgia, the Republican leader of the elections has just asserted that 80 people had voted twice in another primary in June.