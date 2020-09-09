Europe Wearable Devices Market Size 2020: By Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application 2024|Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Inc., LG Electronics

Europe Wearable Devices Market, By Product Type (Wristwear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear, Others), By Industry (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), By Type (Smart Textile (Passive, Active, Ultra Smart) (Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Luminiscence, Thermo Electricity), Non-Textile), By Technology, By Component, By Country (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

There are a large number of players operating in this market, especially in the consumer devices market. Some of the major players in the wearable devices market are Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. among other vernacular players.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR WEARABLES

COVID-19 has also presented the challenge of asymptomatic infections. The Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine estimates that 5% to 80% of those testing positive for the virus may be asymptomatic. In these cases, symptom-based screening is completely futile and poses the risk of missing out on a significant chunk of this demographic. These carriers pose a public health risk unknowingly.

Hence, healthcare researchers are making efforts to identify minute fluctuations to normal bodily functions indicative of an infection using wearables. This can prove useful in cases where the person does not show any signs of the infection. There are several studies being conducted to explore the potential of different consumer wearables in identifying COVID-19 infections.

