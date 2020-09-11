Europe Angiography Devices Market Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2020-2026|Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Cardinal Health., Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc

Europe angiography devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increment in aging population and CVD incidence and Increasing awareness programs, conferences, and fundraising activities.

The strategies encompassed in the angiography devices report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 whereas the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the angiography devices market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe angiography devices market are Terumo Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Cardinal Health., Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, MEDTRON AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and others.

Market Drivers

Increment in aging population and CVD incidence is driving the growth of the market

Increasing awareness programs, conferences, and fundraising activities is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing interest of interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgery is boosting the growth of the market

Rising the strain of incidence of chronic cardiovascular disease is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Reimbursement limits for angiography procedures is hampering the growth of the market

Exposure to radiation hazard is hindering the growth of the market

Heavy procedure and expense of equipment is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Angiography Devices Market

By Product

Angiography Systems

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

By Technology

X-Ray Angiography Image Intensifiers Flat-Panel Detectors

Ct Angiography

Mr Angiography

Other Angiography Technologies

By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-Angiography

Other Angiography Procedures

By Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Other Indications

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

By Country

Germany Italy U.K.



France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

