Endpoint Detection And Response Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “Endpoint Detection And Response Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Endpoint Detection And Response market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The EDR market is segmented by component, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from advanced threats, such as malwares, ransomwares, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the EDR market. In addition, government compliances and the increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions are expected to augment the demand for such solutions.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Endpoint Detection And Response Market: Intel Security, Cisco Systems, RSA Security, Fireeye, Guidance Software, Carbon Black, Digital Guardian, Tripwire, Symantec Corporation, Crowdstrike and others.

Global Endpoint Detection And Response Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Endpoint Detection And Response Market on the basis of Types are:

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

POS Terminals

On the basis of Application , the Global Endpoint Detection And Response Market is segmented into:

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and public utilities

Aerospace and defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis For Endpoint Detection And Response Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Endpoint Detection And Response Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Endpoint Detection And Response Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Endpoint Detection And Response Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Endpoint Detection And Response Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Endpoint Detection And Response Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

