election:-white-house-wanted-to-restrict-news-about-russian-interference

(Washington) A US intelligence official accuses the White House of ordering him to stop reporting on Russian interference in the presidential election and focus on Iran and China in instead, in a complaint unveiled Wednesday.

Posted on September 9 2020 at 15 h 26 Updated at 09 h 29

France Media Agency

This complaint, initiated by this official named Brian Murphy, was drafted within the framework of a “whistleblower” procedure, a format which allows an official normally subject to confidentiality to make known actions clearly illegal.

“In mid-May 2020, Mr. Wolf (Secretary of Homeland Security to Donald Trump, Editor’s note) asked Mr. Murphy to stop raising intelligence reports on the threat of Russian interference in the United States, and instead to inform about interference from China and Iran, ”the whistleblower said in a complaint filed on his behalf by the Inspector General of the Department of Internal Security.

“Mr. Wolf said these instructions came directly from National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien,” the document added.

According to US intelligence agencies, Russia interfered in the US election of 2016, for the benefit of Republican Donald Trump, whose campaign team been accused of collusion with Moscow.

At the end of a long investigation that poisoned the first half of the New York billionaire’s mandate, special prosecutor Robert Mueller explained that he had not found “sufficient evidence” of an agreement between Russia and the entourage of candidate Trump, but described a series of troubling pressures on his investigation.

According to the complaint presented Wednesday, Mr. Murphy had also been asked to modify an official US intelligence document on white supremacists “to mitigate the dangerousness of this threat and to include information on the importance of groups violent extremists ”.