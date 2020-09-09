donald-trump-highlights-his-foreign-policy-successes

(Washington) Donald Trump is trying at all costs to garner, in the home stretch before the November 3 presidential election, foreign policy successes likely to satisfy his base, after failing to resolve the major crises of his first term.

The last announcement, Wednesday, is due to a flagship promise of the Republican president: “to end the endless wars” of the United States in the Middle East.

The US military has indicated it will withdraw 2200 additional troops from Iraq by the end of the month.

In 2016, “Trump campaigned claiming that the Iraq war was the worst foreign policy mistake in American history », Recalls Sarah Kreps, professor at Cornell University.

“He is now trying to keep his promise after giving the military time to plan for the withdrawal,” she told AFP, stressing that he had so far “come up against resistance from the establishment , including at the Pentagon ”, when he wanted to reduce the presence in this country, as in Syria or Afghanistan.

According to her, there is a certain consistency here on the part of the president “who has used the least military force” since the end of the Cold War, which “can be considered as a success” by those who criticize American interventionism.

“Courageous diplomacy”

With less than eight weeks to run for a second term, the timing is not trivial, however.

Especially since the US administration is also preparing to announce a further reduction of troops in Afghanistan, even as the violence continues and the peace process struggles to take off.

Above all, the White House does not let a day go by without highlighting the “historic” agreement it has fostered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the third Arab country only to recognize the Hebrew state.

This “peace agreement”, which will be signed with great fanfare on 14 September in Washington, “is a testament to diplomacy and the courageous vision of President Trump, “said his spokesperson on Wednesday, who opened a statement to welcome his” nomination “to the Nobel Peace Prize – in fact a simple proposal, by an elected Norwegian , which has no preselection value on the part of the institute which awards the prestigious recognitions.

However, the normalization of Israeli-Emirati relations is a far cry from the initial ambition of the thunderous septuagenarian, who had promised peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

It is because Donald Trump has alienated himself from the Palestinian Authority by multiplying decisions favorable to Israel, aware of thereby satisfying the large evangelical Christian fringe of his electorate.

” To divert attention ”

Last week, by announcing an “economic normalization” of very relative scope between Serbia and Kosovo, he created a surprise by revealing that he had also wrested the recognition of the Hebrew state by Pristina and the opening of an embassy in Jerusalem by the two countries. It does not matter if, as early as this week, Belgrade questioned its own commitment.

“The Israel-UAE agreement will not be enough to erase the major deterioration in security across the Middle East during his tenure,” Brian Katulis, researcher at the Center for American Progress, told AFP. reflection on the left, by evoking the raging conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

For him, “Trump made a lot of promises and kept few in terms of national security”.

Thus, the main crises identified on its arrival are far from being resolved: Iran, despite its “maximum pressure” which has earned it a sharp annoyance with the Europeans, is closer than before to a nuclear weapon, just like North Korea, despite three summits and many “magnificent” letters with leader Kim Jong-un.

Likewise, relations with Russia have not seen the hoped-for improvement, and China, the number one strategic rival, does not seem to want to back down in the face of the American diplomatic offensive.

As for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he is still in power while Washington has done everything to oust him.

Brian Katulis also underlines that “the main security crisis of the Trump era”, which will remain as his “main legacy”, is that linked to the mismanagement of the pandemic, also emblematic of his inability to get along with America’s allies.

The president-candidate “is probably trying to divert attention from his management of COVID – 15 by restoring his diplomatic image”, Sarah Kreps nods. “I doubt it will work in an election dominated by domestic politics, but it can play on the margins. “