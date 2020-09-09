Distributed Antenna Systems Market Tremendous Growth with Top Key Players -Anixter Inc., Cobham PLC, Antenna ProductsÊCorporation, CommScope Inc.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Distributed Antenna Systems Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Distributed Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 9.11 billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 17.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Distributed Antenna Systems market profiled in the report: Anixter Inc., Cobham PLC, Antenna ProductsÊCorporation, CommScope Inc., PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, SOLiD Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, Corning Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd, Boingo Wireless Inc., American Tower Corporation

Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Active

Passive

Digital

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Sports and Entertainment

Telecommunications

Regional Analysis For Distributed Antenna Systems Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Market Trends

Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.

– In the case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.

– With higher deaths due to fires in countries, such as the United States, DAS are expected to witness an increased adoption, owing to the rising significance of public safety.

