Desktop Virtualization Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demands 2020-2026

The report titled Desktop Virtualization Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/85303/desktop-virtualization-market-in-energy-sector-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=88

The Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market profiled in the report:–

Citrix Systems Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– Microsoft Corporation

– Parallels International GmbH

– Dell Inc.

– NComputing

– Ericom Software Inc.

– Vmware Inc.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

On-Premise and Cloud

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Hosted Virtual Desktop and Hosted Shared Desktop

Regional Analysis For Desktop Virtualization Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Market Trends

Cloud to Witness the Highest Growth

– Energy companies are slowly transitioning towards cloud to increase operational efficiency throughout the supply chain. IT departments are also under increased pressure to reduce costs and securely process data in these dispersed and highly connected environments.

– Energy companies operate in a geopolitically sensitive industry and are frequent targets of cyberattacks especially from foreign governments. Using cloud as a base for desktop virtualization, sensitive information is stored centrally and authentication policies can be set to secure the cloud environment.

– Google cloud-based virtual desktops are being deployed and managed by itopia CAS. This is helping the energy companies to enable a remote workforce since itopia CAS supports multi-regional deployments. It is also contributing in deploying high performance applications, which otherwise won’t be possible on expensive physical workstations.

– NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software in the cloud is helping energy companies utilize the same pool of virtual workstation resources in shifts, ensuring seismic interpretation, reservoir modeling, and engineering tasks.

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/85303/desktop-virtualization-market-in-energy-sector-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=88

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/report/purchase/85303?mode=su?Mode=88

