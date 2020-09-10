decapitated-journalist-found-in-eastern-mexico

(Coatzacoalcos) The beheaded body of a journalist from the El Mundo newspaper from Veracruz was found on Wednesday in an area of ​​great violence in this state of eastern Mexico, police and free speech organizations reported.

“I condemn the cowardly murder of journalist Julio Valdivia […]. In coordination with the state attorney general’s office, we will use all resources to find those responsible, ”Security Secretary and Police Chief Hugo Gutiérrez said in a statement.

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organization asked the authorities to investigate the link between the crime of the 41 year-old journalist and his professional activities.

Julio Valdivia is the fifth journalist killed in Mexico in 2020, according to RSF.

“That all avenues of investigation be exhausted, mainly those that have to do with his journalistic work because he worked in an area marked by violence,” Balbina Flores, representative told AFP. of RSF in Mexico.

The body of the journalist, as well as a motorcycle belonging to him, were found on a railway line in a mountainous area of ​​the municipality of Tezonapa, according to information published by El Mundo .

Julio Valdivia “worked in a complicated area where there are criminal groups, you have to investigate if he had reported anything that bothered these criminal groups, this is a basic line”, said to AFP Ana Laura Pérez, President of the Commission for the Protection of Journalists in Veracruz.

According to the El Mundo Twitter account, the journalist on Tuesday covered a clash between police and criminal suspects in the municipality of Cosolapa.

After the murder, El Mundo wrote on his website that the prosecution “was investigating to find out if the crime was linked to his profession as a journalist”.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, with more than a hundred members of the press killed since 2000. More than 90% of these crimes went unpunished.