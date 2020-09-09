Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The data center infrastructure management market was valued at USD 1.2 bilion in 2019 at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market profiled in the report:– (CA Technologies) Broadcom Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– Eaton Corporation Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Siemens AG

– ABB Ltd.

– FNT GmbH

– Nlyte Software Inc.

– Itracs Corporation, Inc.

– Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Market Trends

E-Commerce Digitalization is Expected to Drive the Market Growth in APAC Region

– The e-commerce giants in a bid to improve their infrastructure are setting up new data centers. This is expected to provide a positive boost to the DCIM market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in March 2018, e-commerce giant Flipkart opened its new data center in Hyderabad to strengthen its technology infrastructure as a part of the largest private cloud deployments in the country.

– The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to boost the security regime are propelling the e-commerce giants for the adoption of the data centers is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIM throughout the forecast period. In August 2018, IT Ministry of India urged the e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart o set up their data centers in the country

– For the quarter ended September 2018, Amazon reported an increase in the investment of USD 2.33 billion for production equipment, data center construction, and data center facilities. This is expected to boost the adoption of the DCIM over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Data Center Type

Small- and Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Colocation

Regional Analysis For Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market.

-Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market.

Research Methodology :

Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Datacenter Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

