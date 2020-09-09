Data Center Transformation Market Present Scenario, New Developments And Comprehensive Insights 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The data center transformation market was valued at USD 7.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.88% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Data Center Transformation market profiled in the report:– IBM Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– NetApp, Inc.

– NTT Communications

– Dell EMC (Dell Inc.)

– Microsoft Corporation

– Schneider Electric SE

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Accenture plc

– Wipro Technologies

– Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation

– Emerson Network Power, Inc

Key Market Trends

Data Center Consolidation Service are Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Data center consolidation is the service that organizations provide which plans to reduce the size of a single center or merge one or more center in order to reduce the overall operating costs and reduce IT footprint.

– Data center consolidation services offered by vendors in the market allow enterprises to have better and efficient control of their data center assets. Consolidating physical locations, consolidating software into less hardware, etc, are the solutions provided by the vendors for the data centers.

– Increasing awareness of the data center transformation with respect to consolidating the physical locations has been evident in recent times. According to the Data Center Alliance, 62% of data centers are making consolidation efforts.

– With the increasing data center IP traffic globally, there is a need to consolidate the data centers to reduce cost and also to improve functionality, which is one of the primary reason boosting the growth of the data center transformation market.

Global Data Center Transformation Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Data Center Providers

Enterprises

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

Regional Analysis For Data Center Transformation Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Data Center Transformation Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Data Center Transformation Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

