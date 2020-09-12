cyprus-condemns-'illegal'-turkish-military-exercise-off-its-coast

(Nicosia) Cyprus condemned on Saturday Turkey’s announcement of a naval live-fire exercise off the island’s north coast, saying such maneuvers would be “illegal” and “violate” its sovereignty in a context of heightened tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

France Media Agency

In a maritime information notice (Navtex) released on Friday, Turkey announced that it would conduct a live-fire naval exercise off Sadrazamkoy, in northern Cyprus, from Saturday to Monday.

In a Navtex, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center – which reports to the Cypriot Ministry of Defense – replied that the Turkish exercise was “illegal” and “violated the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Cyprus has been divided since the invasion of the northern third of the Mediterranean island by the Turkish army in 1974 after a coup attempt to reattach the country to Greece. The Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union, exercises its authority over only the southern two-thirds of the island, while the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey.

Ankara’s announcement was made the day after a statement by seven leaders of southern European Union countries who urged Turkey to stop its policy of “confrontation” in the Eastern Mediterranean and agitated the specter of European sanctions.

Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, are tearing each other over oil fields in an area that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty.

The tension escalated when Turkey sent, on 09 August, a seismic survey vessel accompanied by warships in waters claimed by Greece, which prompted Athens to launch naval maneuvers.

In a separate statement, the Cypriot National Guard announced that two US Navy special forces ships were in Cyprus for “a joint military exercise” which began on Saturday and is due to end on 20 September, according to the Ministry of Defense.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected in Cyprus on Saturday afternoon to seek a solution to the growing tensions in the Mediterranean.