criticized,-johnson-justifies-reversal-of-brexit-deal-with-eu-“threats”

(London) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the European Union was threatening to impose a “food blockade” in Northern Ireland, thus justifying his reversal on the Brexit deal in the face of criticism which are raining in his own party.

Posted on 12 September 2020 at 8 o’clock20 Updated at 15 h 49

Charlotte DURAND

France Media Agency

While in Brussels negotiations to avoid a “no deal” at 1 er January remain at an impasse, London has blamed Brussels for the origin of the dispute which has stirred up a new round of negotiations this week and casts a shadow over those scheduled for next week.

The discord erupted when the British government presented to Parliament on Wednesday a bill that partly contradicts the agreement already signed on its exit from the EU – a maneuver that violates international law, admitted Boris Johnson, but to which he says he was forced.

“If we do not accept the EU terms, the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to impose a full trade border there” between the province and the rest of the kingdom , justified the Prime Minister in a text published by the Daily Telegraph

, sharply criticized within his own camp.

According to him, Brussels could not only impose customs duties on products arriving in the British province from the rest of the country, but also establish “a blockade” and prevent “the transport of foodstuffs to Ireland North “.

“I have to say that we never seriously considered that the EU could use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade part of the UK or that they would actually threaten to destroy our economic and territorial integrity, ”accuses the conservative leader.

“Nonsense” 2020

“We do not agree,” write in the Sunday Times forthcoming Sunday former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major, who led Britain in the peace talks for years 90.

“The government’s action does not protect the Good Friday deal, it jeopardizes it,” he said in a four-handed text, calling Boris Johnson’s explanations “nonsense”.

“The world is watching the UK in amazement […] as this government’s actions shame it and our nation,” they add.

According to a report published on Saturday by the Financial Times , several British officials had indeed warned Boris Johnson in January that the Brexit agreement he was about to sign carried this type of risk.

The question of the British province of Northern Ireland was for a long time one of the sticking points of the Brexit negotiations, London fearing the return to a physical border in Ireland, bloodied by three decades of “Troubles” until ‘at the signing of the Good Friday Peace Agreement in 1998.

The text finally signed provided for the British province to remain subject to certain European provisions for four years, in particular concerning trade. But with the bill discussed Monday by British MPs, London will be able to unilaterally take trade decisions there, contrary to what had been initially agreed.

The situation escalated then, with the EU saying it would sue the UK if it did not withdraw its changes by the end of September. On Friday evening, European Parliament leaders threatened to veto any trade pact if London did not keep its promises.

A no-deal Brexit will have “very significant consequences for the British economy”, not for the EU, warned German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Saturday after a meeting with his counterparts Europeans in Berlin. According to European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, it is up to London to “restore confidence” with the EU.

It was in the name of this broken confidence that several rebel Conservative MPs on Friday threatened not to pass the bill, fearing that Boris Johnson’s turnaround could damage the United Kingdom’s international credibility.

On Twitter, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said that this project “already harms the UK brand” as a country “defender of international rules”.

“We cannot leave the theoretical power to divide our country in the hands of an international organization,” Boris Johnson told them on Saturday, for whom it is “vital” to adopt the bill for “End this possibility”.

The government wants to start examining its bill in the House of Commons on Monday, where it has a majority of 80 seats.