COVID-19 UPDATE: CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET POISED TO GARNER MAXIMUM REVENUES WITH PROMINENT PLAYERS
Data Bridge Market research has recently published a study titled ‘Global Connected Logistics Market Research Report.’ In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the Connected Logistics market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. This Connected Logistics market research report is one of kind research report proves to be a thoughtful research manual. The report enlightens few of the basic points of view, for instance, the layout of the Connected Logistics market, the improvement components improving or hampering its headway, application in the various fields, real controlling associations, veritable assurances, financial condition, and regional assessment. Talented research experts have reviewed the Connected Logistics market report with the reference of inventories and information given by the key players, flexible sources and records that help to redesign awareness of the related methodological conditions.
Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Data Bridge Market research’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Some key players mentioned in the report are:
AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos
Key Insights that Study is going to provide:
The 360-degree Connected Logistics overview based on a global and regional level
Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players
A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]
May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted
Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.
A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
Competitors – In this section, various Connected Logistics industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Connected Logistics Market, This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part
Production Analysis – Production of the Connected Logistics is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Connected Logistics Market key players is also covered.
Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Connected Logistics Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Connected Logistics Market
Competitive Landscape – Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things, Security, Data Management, Network Management, Streaming Analytics), Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network Management Platform), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways), Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite), Device (Gateways, RFID Tags, Sensor Nodes)
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
The Connected Logistics Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT Analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- Report helps in making well-informed business decisions by having complete insights of market
- Report provides in-depth analysis of market segments.
- Offers a six-year forecast estimated on the basis of growth.
- Report offers to make thoughtful business decisions, using extreme historic and forecast market data, related to the Connected Logistics industry and each market within it.
- Provides pin-point analysis of inconstant competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Connected Logistics market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook:
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast
- Europe – Market size and forecast
- APAC – Market size and forecast
- ROW – Market size and forecast
Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
