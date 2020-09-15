Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Track and Trace Solutions Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International

Global track and trace solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.00 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the protection of unique medical products as well as the increasing commercialization of medical devices globally.

Track and trace solutions are logistics services wherein the product are tagged with various unique identification methods while they are distributed across the entire supply chain so that the different providers can track these products. This method ensures that all of the products in the market are connected to a central server where their unique product code is registered and this product can be traced back to its original source.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, TraceLink announced that they had acquired ROC IT Solutions, establishing TraceLink as the leader of data assessment and capturing provider for serialization of products for the pharmaceutical market. This will ensure that the users can exchange the product data from their inventories across the different supply chain network users.

In June 2017, TraceLink announced the launch of “Automated Validation Manager (AVM)”. The web-based solution offering is designed to be integrated with TraeLink’s “Life Sciences Cloud” consistently which will restrict the usage of having to do manual validation while this validation cycle will provide complete information with just logging in to the web portal.

Global track and trace solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of track and trace solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.

