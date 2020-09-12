covid-19:-biden-criticizes-trump's-'irresponsible'-visit-to-nevada

(Washington) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday criticized Donald Trump’s “irresponsible” decision to travel to Nevada on Saturday for a campaign meeting, the location of which had to be changed to respect COVID related restrictions – 13.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 13 h 56

France Media Agency

The US president, who is running for a second term in November, is due to speak near Reno, Nevada’s third largest city, one of the key states that could tip the election.

Mr. Trump “cannot deny the reality,” said the Democratic candidate. “Several months after admitting to deceiving Americans about the pandemic, he still has no program to contain COVID – 19, a virus that killed more than 1400 Nevada residents, reached more than 72 00 0 residents and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers in the state ”.

“The people of Nevada don’t need new bluster from the President, they don’t need his irresponsible campaign encounters that ignore the reality of COVID – 19 and threaten public health, ”he added.

Mr. Trump had originally planned to speak in a hangar at Reno International Airport, but local authorities warned the event would exceed the limit on the number of people allowed to assemble during the pandemic (50).

The president fell back to a smaller airport, Minden-Tahoe Airport, 70 km away.

According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, more than 6.4 million Americans have been infected with COVID – 19 since the beginning of the year, and more than 193 000 0 died.