Coupling Agent Market is expected to expand at an impressive rate by 2026 with leading Players are Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., NANJING UNION SILICON CHEMICAL CO. LTD.,

The Global Coupling Agent Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale.

Global coupling agent market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 517.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 678.83 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the automobile industry and increased amounts of applications from the healthcare industry.

Leading Players in the Coupling Agent Market: Wacker Chemie AG, Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.Ltd, Momentive, Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DowDuPont, GELEST INC., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., NANJING UNION SILICON CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Advanced Polymer Inc., GB SILICONES CO.LTD., China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., KPL International Limited, Anhui Herrman Impex Co. Ltd, Hungpai Chemistry Co. Ltd. and JNC Corporation.

Competitive landscape

The Coupling Agent Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Coupling Agent Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Application Adhesives & Sealants Rubber & Plastics Paints & Coatings Fiber Treatment Others

By Type Epoxy Silane Coupling Agent Vinyl Silane Coupling Agent Sulfur Silane Coupling Agent Amino Silane Coupling Agent Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

