colombia:-seven-dead-in-riots-after-police-blunder

(Bogota) Seven people were killed in Bogota during the violent riots that broke out in Colombia after the death of a man victim of a police blunder, whose video was posted on social networks.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 8 o’clock18 Updated at 11 h 04

Hector Velasco

France Media Agency

Hundreds of people were also injured in the unrest on Wednesday in several areas of the capital, as well as in other major cities, such as Medellin and Cali.

At least three people, including a minor of 11, died after have been hit by bullet, police said Thursday at a press conference.

“We are facing a massive action of violence”, denounced the Minister of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo. According to the government, 56 police stations were “vandalized” and 70 people were arrested for “violence against the police”.

On Twitter, the opposition mayoress of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, reported 362 injured in the capital: 248 civilians and 70 police officers. Among the “wounded citizens”, 58 were shot, indicated the city councilor who denounced “indiscriminate use of firearms ”by the police.

The day before, she had asked for “an exemplary sentence” against the police and called for “a deep and serious restructuring within the police force”.

The scene of the arrest broadcast on social media, in which the man on the ground and witnesses begged the police to stop beating him, shocked the country.

The nearly two-minute footage shows two helmeted bikers from the Colombian police bringing down a lawyer from 45 years, Javier Ordoñez, then repeatedly administer long shocks to him with their electric pulse pistols.

“Please stop,” we hear the man on the ground repeat repeatedly. Witnesses to the scene also called out to the police: “Please stop, we are filming you” with a cell phone.

According to Bogota’s police chief Colonel Necton Borja, the victim “was subjected to a non-lethal weapon” before being transported to the police station where she presented “medical complications”.

Taken to hospital, Javier Ordoñez, father of two, died shortly after.

“Painful events” 2020

The ongoing investigation and autopsy will determine whether the victim was beaten at the police station, as his family denounces.

At first, the police said that the officers were dispatched after a disorder caused by “alcoholic people” and that Javier Ordoñez tried “to hit the police” before being knocked to the ground.

According to the Minister of Defense, “the two agents are already the subject of a disciplinary and criminal investigation”.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered to protest outside the police station where the victim was taken before he died.

The demonstrators sprayed the facade of the building with red paint and threw stones, chanting “resistance”, an AFP journalist noted.

Police attempted to disperse the crowd with stun grenades and tear gas, but the protests spread to other areas of Bogota.

Conservative President Ivan Duque deplored “the abuses […] committed by members of the public force”. “We have seen painful events today,” the head of state said, calling for “appropriate sanctions to be adopted.”

The Colombian police have in the past been implicated in several scandals of violence.

In November 2019, Dilan Cruz, a young man from 18, who was participating in an anti-government demonstration, had been fatally wounded in the head by a special forces agent. In August 2011, a street artist, Diego Becerra, was shot dead while painting graffiti in Bogota.

The UN warned at the end of February of the killings and other alleged abuses committed by soldiers and police in Colombia.