Cocoa Powder Market Statistics And Research Analysis Released In Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-Covid19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Petra Foods Limited, Touton S.A., Blommer Chocolate Company, Belcolade NV, Olam International, Cargill, Incorporated, Barry Callebaut

Cocoa powder market is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. High adoption of sustainable cocoa cultivation along with rising usage of processed products in the food and beverage sector are the factor for the cocoa powder market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The shifting inclination of consumers have bound manufacturers of food items and beverages to amplify the uptake of cocoa powder and make things chocolaty than earlier which will accelerate the demand for cocoa powder market. Rising focus on innovation with cocoa powder to create new food & beverage products, rising e-commerce channels and various health benefits couple with cocoa powder such as better lood rate, reduced risk of heart attack and others, will also enhance the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand from chocolate manufacturers to create different chocolate and confectionary products will further create new opportunities for the cocoa powder market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Cocoa Powder Market Scope and Market Size

Cocoa powder market is segmented on the basis of product type, cocoa variety, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the cocoa powder market is segmented into black cocoa, double-dutch cocoa blend, triple cocoa blend, bensdorp dutch-process cocoa, cocoa rouge and natural cocoa.

Based on cocoa variety, the cocoa powder market is segmented into forastero, criollo, trinitario and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the cocoa powder market is segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, online stores, and other.

North America dominates the cocoa powder market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand for the product for use in cookies, different types of chocolate & cookies and rising demand for cocoa in functional food & beverages along with pharmaceutical industry in the region.

The countries covered in the cocoa powder market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The major players covered in the cocoa powder report are The Hershey Company, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Nestle, Mars, Incorporated, Ecom Dutch Cocoa, Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC), Ferrero, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Guan Chong Berhad, Organic Commodity Products Inc., Newtown Foods USA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Petra Foods Limited, Touton S.A., Blommer Chocolate Company, Belcolade NV, Olam International, Cargill, Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, Swiss Chalet Fine Foods, and Dutched Cocoa among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

