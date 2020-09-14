Cocoa Butter Market 2020-2027 is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC

To carry out competitive analysis, Cocoa Butter Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Cocoa Butter Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global cocoa butter market is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing implementation of cocoa butter in the end use industry is the driving factor for the cocoa butter market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, Olam International Ltd, SunOpta Inc., Jindal Drugs Pvt Ltd., Natra S.A., Bolmay Cocoa, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation and JB Foods Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Cocoa butter is an essential component practiced in chocolate pastries and confections, which determines the essence and feel of chocolate goods. Cocoa butter is composed of baked cocoa pods, by alkalization of cocoa body, a method that is unusual to several yielders. Characteristics and richness of cocoa butter are originally acquired through this measure. Cocoa butter can be both deodorized and natural.

Increasing demand for cocoa butter and its bases product among population will accelerate the demand for market. The rising trend of cocoa butter infused in deodorized form to inculcate flavour of it is driving the success ratio in market. Its implementation in pharmaceuticals industry for flavouring drugs and medicines has also accelerated, owed to its distinctive aroma. Germinating bakeries and personalized demand from the chocolatiers is adding a good input to the market. These certain factors will drive the market growth in the forecasted time phase of 2020 to 2027.

During this time market will be hindered by some restraints as well, such as adverse effect of over consumption of cocoa cause’s obesity and fat gain. Skin allergy can be noticed in the cocoa intolerants.

Cocoa Butter Market Country Level Analysis

Cocoa butter market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by type, form, nature, distribution channel and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cocoa butter market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the cocoa butter market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand of it from food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics industry.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cocoa Butter are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

On the basis of type, the cocoa butter market is segmented into natural, deodorized, semi-deodorized

On the basis of form, cocoa butter market is bifurcated into blocks, powder and liquid.

On the basis of nature, cocoa butter market is divided into organic, and conventional.

On the basis of packaging, cocoa butter market is segmented into tins, cartons, plastic containers, paper containers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, cocoa butter market includes direct and indirect sales. This can be further sub-segmented into modern trade units, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail.

Cocoa butter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cocoa butter market.

Table of Contents

1 Cocoa Butter Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cocoa Butter Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Cocoa Butter Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cocoa Butter Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cocoa Butter Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cocoa Butter Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cocoa Butter Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cocoa Butter Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cocoa Butter Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cocoa Butter by Countries

10 Global Cocoa Butter Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cocoa Butter Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cocoa Butter Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

