CLOUD IDS IPS MARKET TO WITNESS A PRONOUNCE GROWTH CAGR OF 24.07% WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES, INTEL, IMPERVA, CISCO SYSTEMS AND OTHERS

Some of the major players in global Cloud IDS IPS market are Check Point Software Technologies, Intel, Imperva, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Alert Logic, Centurylink, Trend Micro, Hillstone Networks, Fortinet and Metaflows among others.

The global Cloud IDS IPS market accounted for USD 515.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.07% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints of the Cloud IDS IPS Industry

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for securing IT infrastructure

Increasing threats from data breaches and attacks

Growing adoption of multi cloud strategy and cloud-based security solutions

Market Restraint:

Trouble in making hybrid cloud security

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Overview:

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market by component (solution type, services), by organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), by deployment model (private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud), by end user (banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, it and telecom, healthcare, education, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing), by geography (north america, europe, asia-pacific, europe, south america, middle east and africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are:

