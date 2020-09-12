Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The report titled “Cloud-enabling Technologies Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Cloud-enabling Technologies market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Cloud computing is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of Internet. The evolution of cloud computing has led to the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) technologies. Cloud computing enables enterprises to use these technologies without having a deep understanding or expertise of how they function.

Virtualization refers to the technique of creating a virtual version of the physical infrastructure and is the most popular among cloud-enabling technologies. It reduces IT costs and improves the agility of the business. After the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies, IT operations are being automated, and resources are being supplied on demand. SOA refers to a collection of services that can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions to enterprises. Advances in these technologies have led to the increased adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market: BMC Software, CA Technologies, Citrix Systems, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Adaptive Computing, Brocade Communications Systems, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Infosys, NEC, Puppet, Red Hat, SAP, ServiceNow, Tata Consultancy Services, Veeam Software, Wipro and others.

Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market on the basis of Types are:

Cloud Automation

Compliance Management

On the basis of Application , the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market is segmented into:

Virtualization

A&M Solutions

SOA Solutions

Regional Analysis For Cloud-enabling Technologies Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

