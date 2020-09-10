chinese-vaccine-available-from-december,-says-governor-of-sao-paulo

(Sao Paulo) The governor of Sao Paulo assured Wednesday that clinical trials in Brazil of a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac had proved “extremely positive” and that a campaign of Large-scale immunization could begin as early as December.

The vaccine named CoronaVac is currently in phase III, the last of clinical trials before approval. It has been tested on thousands of volunteers in six states of the country, including that of Sao Paulo, the most affected, with more than 850 00 0 cases and 31 430 death.

According to Governor Joao Doria, this vaccine elicited an immune response in 60% of patients over 60 years, without side effects.

“The results are extremely positive”, he assured during a press conference.

“We will be able to immunize Brazilians in Sao Paulo and throughout the country. The forecast is that it will be available as early as December, “he added.

The tests in Brazil are being carried out by the public reference institute Butantan, which could produce 98 millions of doses at the start 2021 if the results are conclusive.

The issue of vaccines has taken on a political dimension in Brazil.

Political opponent of Joao Doria, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized the Chinese vaccine and the government has counted on the partnership between the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, which also performs tests in Brazil.

But clinical trials for this vaccine were halted on Tuesday due to a possible serious side effect in one participant.