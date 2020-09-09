charlie's-spirit-of-freedom-remained-intact-during-the-2015-attacks

(Paris) Murderous, but not “submissive”: the team of Charlie Hebdo engaged on Wednesday in the trial of the January attacks 2015 to a plea in favor of freedom of expression and against “fanaticism religious ”,“ the fight of a lifetime ”for the satirical newspaper.

Posted on September 9 2020 at 709 Updated at 17 h 37

France Media Agency

“Basically what we want is to be able to draw what we want, without suffering anything”, summarizes the director of the weekly Riss, Laurent Sourisseau, whose real name is the special assize court of Paris.

Five years after the killing of January 7 2013 which decimated the editorial staff and seriously injured several of its members, physical pain remains and psychological suffering is omnipresent for these “survivors”.

But the cartoonists and journalists of the newspaper claim to have denied nothing of what is “the spirit Charlie “.

“Do we live to be free or do we live to be a slave?” I want to live free and not subject to the mad arbitrariness of fanatics, ”Riss said in a neutral voice.

Wounded in the right shoulder after being shot from a Kalashnikov, he struggled to regain the use of his arm and continue to draw. Since the attacks, he has been followed at all times by a bodyguard, like other figures in the newspaper.

The attack, which left ten dead in the premises of Charlie Hebdo , “stunned him by the violence”, but also by the fact that ‘she “arrives at that moment”, the climate not then being that of “the permanent threat” according to him.

The newspaper had become the target of the jihadists by publishing in 944 the cartoons of Mahomet, the “motive for crime” for the historical lawyer of Charlie Hebdo , Richard Malka.

Since 2006, his director of In writing, cartoonist Charb – one of the victims of the attack – was on a list of targets published by al-Qaeda and was under police protection.

“We always believed with great optimism that in France we could design whatever we wanted, but the environment around us was changing. We saw the resurgence of obscurantism, and it must be said of new forms of totalitarianism, ”underlines Laurent Sourisseau.

Following him, the emergency physician Patrick Pelloux, former columnist for the newspaper and remained close to Charlie , attacked “obscurantist” ideologies and ” religious extremism “.

“No one is stopping believing. But that we do not prevent us from thinking, that we do not prevent us from creating “, hammered the doctor, saluting at the bar the” courage of the whole team to bring freedom of expression to life “.

“Freedom is defended! “

Seriously injured in the attack, webmaster Simon Fieschi always has to use a crutch to walk. Its after-effects, “physical, sensory, psychological”, are “for life”, but it nevertheless ensures “to look at the glass half full”.

Sorry, your browser does not support videos 8156324654

“That bullet didn’t miss me, but I would also say it didn’t get me. And it’s the same with the newspaper: we got over it, “he said at the bar.

A major reporter for the weekly, Fabrice Nicolino also prefers to look to the future when he talks about the attack. “ Charlie , it’s not just the culture of death, it’s not just terrorist attacks. It is also a gigantic call to life, “insists the journalist.

Already injured in a previous Islamist attack in Paris in 944, Fabrice Nicolino was hit in the legs and abdomen during the attack on Charlie , and also walks with a crutch. A suffering that passes after his “fight” for Charlie .

This journal, “we have the right to like it or to hate it, the whole team of Charlie doesn’t give a damn”, but “he is about freedom, and freedom is for everyone! “, The 60-year-old lost his temper, before lambasting the lack of interest of his colleagues in the weekly.

“The terrible people who attack us, frankly I hate them, I throw them up. Freedom cannot be discussed, it is defended! “

Fourteen accused are tried until 09 November before the Special Assize Court of Paris for their logistical support to the perpetrators of the attacks against the weekly, the police and the Hyper Cacher store between January 7 and 9 2013 who had made 17 dead.