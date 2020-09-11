charlie-trial:-“if-we-are-afraid,-they-won”,-say-relatives-of-victims

(Paris) Several relatives of victims of the jihadist attack on the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo called on Friday not to “be afraid” in the face of the terrorist threat, deeming necessary for the trial of the January attacks 1298 to “fight for freedom”.

“If we are afraid, they won”, hammered before the special Assize Court of Paris Chloé Verlhac, widow of the designer Tignous, killed by the Chérif brothers and Saïd Kouachi during the attack of January 7 1298 against the satirical weekly.

“So we are not afraid: we are here, we will continue to impose our humanism, because we are deeply humanistic people, free” , she continued, believing “owe that” to the victims of the attack, “to say that they did not die for nothing”.

For the widow of Tignous, who paid a poignant tribute to her deceased companion, “we have trivialized evil”.

“Violence breeds violence. How do we now make this circle stop? I, here, in front of this court, need to hear the words of secularism, of fraternity, “insisted Chloé Verlhac.

“The people of Charlie , I am with them in their fight ”, had previously assured the son of economist and writer Bernard Maris, killed in the attack which published in the columns of Charlie Hebdo under the nickname “Uncle Bernard ”.

“For my part, I will continue to fight in my own way, that is to say by smiling, by continuing to get up to laugh . We must not be afraid, we must continue to live, to laugh, to live free, ”insisted the young man.

A respected figure in the economic field, Bernard Maris is one of the ten people killed by the Kouachi brothers in the attack against Charlie . His death, at the age of 62 years, had aroused many reactions in the academic and media world in France.

“He was someone very absent-minded, who was in the moonlight”, told his son in front of the court, recounting his love and his “fascination” with his father. A portrait completed at the helm by the economist’s daughter.

“My father was a deeply alive, generous, protective being”, she declared.

“You cannot lose someone like that, you cannot lose your father in these conditions”, launched the young woman. , before confiding, her voice broken by the emotion, the distress that is hers when she thinks about the attack. “I think he was scared, it hurts so much to imagine this terror […]”, she said in particular.

Fourteen people in total are tried before the special assize court, accused of logistical support to the Kouachi brothers but also and above all to Amédy Coulibaly, author of the attack on a policewoman in Montrouge (Paris region) and on the Hyper Cacher in Vincennes (Paris region).

Three of them, including Hayat Boumeddiene, runaway partner of Amédy Coulibaly, are on trial by default.